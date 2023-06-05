Surinamese man jailed for three years over narcotics

Virjanand Narain of Suriname appeared today before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge of possession of 66.9 grammes of ecstasy and 101.5 grammes of hashish aka cannabis resin for the purpose of trafficking.

A release from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) said that Narain pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years imprisonment with a fine of $688,350.

CANU officers while conducting an operation at Eliza Mary, Corriverton, Berbice on June 3rd intercepted the Surinamese man with the narcotics.