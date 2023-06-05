Mon Repos man killed in accident

The Police say that at about 9.20 pm yesterday on the Mon Repos Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), motorcar PMM 9156 driven by a 48-year-old male of Helena #1 Mahaica, ECD fatally struck, 67-year-old Muntaz Alli of Lot 37 Mon Repos North, ECD.

A breathalyser test conducted on the driver read .008% BAC micrograms, the police said.

A notice of intended prosecution has been served.

Enquiries disclosed that the driver of motorcar PMM 9156 was proceeding east along the southern side of the northern carriageway at an alleged speed about 70 kmh when he alleges that he saw a male pushing his bicycle from south to north across the road in the path of his vehicle. On seeing that he applied brakes and pulled north to avoid a collision but despite his effort, the right side front of his vehicle collided with the man, the police said. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was pronounced dead on arrival.