Disruption in British Gov’t pension system

Dear Editor,

I, and I suspect every other person living in Guyana who is in receipt of a British Government pension, has since earlier in year been subjected to an ongoing saga of incompetence and prevarication, from the office of Pension Service.

Apparently, according to a BBC report, one of the outsourcers used by, the administrator; Capita; to handle remittances was hacked, earlier in the year, resulting in total disruption of the remittance system.

Therefore no pension payments have been received all year. Numerous phone calls incurring international charges, to the Pension office, are usually met with vague empty promises, and no information that gives one a true and meaningful idea of what is occurring, and any plan to set things aright.

It ought to be noted that the British High Commission resident here in Guyana, accepts no phone calls from British citizens, and as a result does not schedule appointments, so is in reality, not an alternative source for any resolution to this disturbing saga.

I am putting this out in the public domain that perhaps someone would offer a suggestion that would lead to a positive result.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)