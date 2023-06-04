Dear Editor,

As the Mahdia fire victims were recently laid to rest, I should not be writing this letter today. I shouldn’t be delivering this message. I shouldn’t be living in a world where tragedy like this is possible. This tragedy should not have happened.

The parents of these children shouldn’t have to suffer a life without their children. These children were robbed of their life in the most horrific, cruel and tragic way. These children will not get the opportunity to grow up, fall in love, get married, have children, graduate from secondary school, go to the university, get to fulfill their dreams and accomplish their goals.

All those who love them carry a heavy heartache in the wake of this tragedy.

The judicial system cannot bring them back nor heal their wounds. Jailing the alleged perpetrator for this tragedy cannot bring them back. You would agree with me that identifying the perpetrator doesn’t ease their pain of the families, nothing can. No amount of compensation can ease their pain.

President Ali cannot bring them back. After the fact, installing fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and removing grills from windows and doors cannot bring them back. Implementing positive change to their community cannot bring them back.

Life cannot be normal in the way it once was. We live with the hope that the worst moment of our life cannot define who we are. As we pick up the pieces to honour their memories, let us remember to pray for their families. As we go forward as a country with a certain truth that this horrific tragedy could have been avoided, if there were smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and no grill on the windows and doors.

I would like to close with this poem from an unknown author.

Under the bed where he [she] does hide,

Lies a world that’s been denied

The chance to live in peace and love,

Their dreams soaring beyond the cloud above

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Pantlitz