Marc Matthews honoured for lifetime of literary achievement

Guyanese-British actor and prize-winning poet Marc Matthews is one of the foremost dramatic, stage and literary personalities in the Caribbean. He has worked in the UK for most of the 40 years since he left Guyana, with periods in St Lucia and Barbados. In Guyana he is hailed as a legend, revered for his contributions to the stage, his outstanding memorable performances, and his iconic place in the history of theatre in Guyana since the 1960s.

In recognition of that constellation of achievements and the part he played in the rise and extension into the Caribbean of Guyanese theatre and personalities, particularly in the 1970s and 80s, Matthews was conferred with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Theatre Guild of Guyana last Wednesday, May 31. This was presented to him by Chairman of the Theatre Guild Paloma Mohamed at a special event at the Guild Playhouse.