Limitless resilience

Uncivilised, violent, devil worshipping and a country inherent in bad luck are some of the stereotypes most of us tend to believe of Haiti and Haitians. While there is no excuse to perpetuate such stereotypes, sometimes I wonder if it’s the sheer shock and the disbelieved narrative that Africans can’t organise enough to overthrow their colonisers that drives us into a headspace that draws such callous conclusions. Perhaps there’s a sneaky jealous streak rearing its ugly head that shows what we have always lacked: belief in ourselves.

Haitians embody a strong sense of determination and pride that come with being the first Black-led republic and the first independent Caribbean state that fought against French colonial rule and slavery and won. This is something that most Caribbean states until this very day rarely speak of. It is still hardly ever used as the shining example that it is, in schools to show what resilience looks like.