A sister bogged down with battered women’s syndrome

“Sometimes it is as if she is giving up on life and at other times well I just don’t know if it is living or just existing. I feel so sorry for her because as I see it she has never really had a happy life and now she has children and a man who really don’t care.

“I would try to be there as much as I can for her and I know it might not be enough but at least I am trying and she talks to me so I just try to be a listening ear.”

A sister recently shared with me her ongoing experience with a young mother of three who from all indications is living in an abusive relationship but feels that she cannot do better. This is new to the community and while she wants to support the mother as much as she can, she is also mindful of enabling at times victim-blaming environment they live in.