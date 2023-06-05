Ali extends condolences to Modi following tragic train crash in India

President Irfaan Ali has extended his condolences to India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, following the June 2 three-train crash in the state of Odisha that claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and injured approximately 1,200.

In a letter to Modi, Ali stated that he is deeply saddened to learn about the tragic and horrific crash.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I extend my sincere condolences to you and the people of India, and especially to all those affected by this devastating incident. Please convey my sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones.