USAID launches Y-RIE programme to strengthen youth resilience to crime

With the aim of improving support for youth and strengthening their resilience to crime and violence, the United States Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has launched the Youth Resilience, Illusion and Empowerment (Y-RIE) programme, which will run for five years in Guyana, Grenada and Saint Lucia.

Y-RIE intends to work closely with key stakeholders in the Government of Guyana, the private sector and civil society to improve Guyana’s youth’s resilience to crime and violence. The programme focuses on youth between 10 and 29 years old. The programme applies a key principle of the positive youth development concept, that is, recognizing youth assets and building on their strengths as they develop into adulthood, while empowering them to be active contributors to building safer communities. Through the Y-RIE programme, USAID will partner with the ministries of Human Services and Social Security; Culture, Youth and Sports; Home Affairs; and Labour to strengthen social and other youth-centred services.