Electrical fire destroys Plaisance house

Four people are now homeless after a fire that was electrical in origin destroyed their home at Lot 38 Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, at about 11:00 hrs yesterday.

Fire Chief Gregory Wickham told Stabroek News yesterday that the fire was electrical in origin.

Kevin Dillion, 25, who was an occupant of the home told this newspaper that he was at work at the time of the fire. Dillion explained that he noticed the flames from a distance and he phoned home to ask if it was a neighbour’s house but was notified that it was his home.