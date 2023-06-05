How the cost of living is affecting people (Part 27)

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in Victoria and Vigilance on the East Coast Demerara about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Mark Singh

Mark Singh, a minibus driver, said: “The cost of living is affecting me a lot every day because when I go to the shop, things raise and this is really hard on me and my family. I can remember a couple of months back, I would use $40,000 for my monthly groceries, now I have to go to the market with $60,000/$80,000 to buy my monthly groceries. This is not easy for me seeing that everything gone up in the market. For example, a pack of Huggies pampers cost $5,500 now, a few months back the cost was $5,000. Even down to milk expensive; brake pads is another thing that is expensive. A couple of months ago, a pair of brake pads cost about $3,500, now the cost is $5,000. I think the government should look into what they can do for the poorer class of people because everyone is struggling with the rising cost of living.”