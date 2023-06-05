How many have seen the job descriptions of those blamed for the Mahdia fire?

Dear Editor,
So many accusers have jumped to conclusions about who are blame worthy in this fiasco of organizational management. However, how many would have seen the documentation which records the respective responsibilities of those blamed – Letters of Appointment, Job Descriptions from Ministers to Regional Administration Executives and their reporting relationships, which must be among the required evidence of any Commission of Inquiry, whose membership should include one or more Caricom countries, preferably in the areas of Educators, Occupational Safety and Health, and Building Codes, along with specialists in Organizational Communication.
Sincerely,
E.B. John
Retired Human Resources Director
Booker Sugar Estates
GuySuCo