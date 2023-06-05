Stuart considering “way forward” after GCB sacking

Longstanding Guyana Cricket Board Territorial Development Officer (TDO) Colin Stuart is considering the way forward following the termination of his employment by the Guyana Cricket Board.

Stuart, who wished not to disclose much on the situation, said the GCB terminated his employment at the end of May after he had received three letters dating back to October 2022.

The former West Indies pacer, who holds a Master’s degree in Project Management from the University of the West Indies has served in the position for nearly a decade in his second of two stints.