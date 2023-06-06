Guyanese rice researcher collects Sabga Award

Chief Scientist at the Guyana Rice Develop-ment Board (GRDB) Dr Mahendra Persaud was on Saturday inducted as a 2023 Anthony N Sabga Awards Carib-bean Excellence Laureate for his contribution to Science and Technology in agriculture.

The award was given at a gala held at the Hilton Trinidad Ball-room in Port of Spain, before an audience of 200.

A rice researcher, Persaud is credited with leading a team of researchers who have developed over a dozen varieties of disease-resistant, high-yield rice well suited to Guyana’s climate, increasing yields from a national average of 4 tonnes per hectare to 6.