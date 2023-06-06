Police probing death on Craig dam

The police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 18-year-old Henry Williams, a labourer of Busby Dam, Craig, East Bank Demerara which occurred on 3rd June, 2023 at about 11 pm.

Enquiries disclosed that Williams and the suspect shared the said apartment along with the four other persons. A fight broke out between the suspect and Williams over a female about 7 pm and both continued fighting outside on the dam. A neighbour told police that as he was bathing the suspect came to him and reported that Williams had hung himself.

The neighbour says he went to investigate and found Williams lying motionless on the ground between some abandoned chicken pens. He raised an alarm and the suspect ran away into some bushes.

The body of the deceased bore several bruises around the neck. He was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Technicians.

Several persons were questioned but no useful information was provided. A search for the suspect is underway as investigations continue.