Man remanded to prison over US visa promise -prosecutor says three similar charges pending

Forty-six-year-old Kwesi Lewis appeared virtually at the Magistrate’s Court in Georgetown yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus to answer to charge over a fraudulent promise of a US visa.

It is alleged that during the month of October, 2022, at Charlotte Street, Georgetown, the defendant defrauded Claudia Joseph the sum of $55,000 by falsely pretending that he was in a position to acquire a US visa.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to him.

The police prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the man has three similar charges pending.

Bail was refused and Lewis was remanded to prison until 19th June, 2023.