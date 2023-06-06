Tardy traffic ranks on Railway line

Dear Editor,

The early morning traffic along the Railway line is one way, in a western direction, in the mornings from 7:00 – 9:00 hrs in the morning. This is to aid the rush hour traffic which comes down to town from the East Coast Demerara. Until recently a traffic cop had been stationed at the UG Road/Railway Line junction from 7:00 hrs to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. This has been very beneficial to the traffic flow.

Of late the traffic police have been tardy in arriving at this junction on time and this has resulted in a traffic buildup; especially between 7:00 to around 7:30 hours when commuters have to depend on the traffic lights rather than the directive of the traffic officer. The reason for this buildup in the absence of the officer is that when the light turns green for east flowing traffic the west flowing traffic are forced to wait despite no traffic flowing in that direction.

Could the management of the Guyana Police Force look into this matter and ensure that the officer is at his location by 7:00 hrs? Such action will ensure a smoother flow of traffic at this time.

Yours faithfully,

M. Abraham