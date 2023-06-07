CANU unearths huge haul of cannabis at Number 65 Village

Two person are in custody pending investigation as approximately 223 kilogrammes of cannabis was found on Monday by Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers during an operation in the vicinity of a Koker located in Number 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a CANU release, eight bulky salt bags containing several parcels of suspected cannabis were uncovered after a search was conducted in some bushes.

The bags were transported to CANU headquarters, where they tested positive for cannabis and amounted to approximately 223 kilogrammes (491.6 pounds), with a street value of approximately $67 million.