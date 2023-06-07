Guyana News

CANU unearths huge haul of cannabis at Number 65 Village

The cannabis that was discovered
The cannabis that was discovered
By

Two person are in custody pending investigation as approximately 223 kilogrammes of cannabis was found on Monday by Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers during an operation in the vicinity of a Koker located in Number 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a CANU release, eight bulky salt bags containing several parcels of suspected cannabis were uncovered after a search was conducted in some bushes.

The bags were transported to CANU headquarters, where they tested positive for cannabis and amounted to approximately 223 kilogrammes (491.6 pounds), with a street value of approximately $67 million.

Trending