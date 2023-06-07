City chamber restates call for visa-free travel to Canada

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) yesterday said that it’s high time the Canadian government includes Guyana on the list of Latin American and Caribbean states whose citizens do not have to acquire a visa to enter the North American country.

In the wake of a Government of Canada announcement informing of its decision to qualify 13 countries to receive visa-free access to the country, the GCCI in a release yesterday seized the opportunity to reiterate its call for visa-free access for Guyanese to Canada. The list includes Latin American and Caribbean territories. The Chamber made it clear that it welcomes the fact that the Government of Canada remains receptive to allowing visa-free access to its territory and views this as a positive move to engender economic growth.