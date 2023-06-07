President plays up projected cut in power costs

With Local Government Elections (LGE) just days away, President Irfaan Ali yesterday urged Essequibians to keep advancing and he played up the projected halving of power costs when the gas to energy project gets going.

He spoke at two public meetings in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region. At the first meeting, speaking before hundreds of residents within the Good Hope/Pomona Neighbour-hood Democratic Council (NDC), Ali called on Essequibians to embrace prosperity and to support his government at the LGE on June 12.

During the public meetings he promised Esse-quibians that his government would reduce their electricity bill by 50 percent in the coming years and add more street lights in their communities. He also said that works will be done on every road within their communities as Guy-ana continues to develop.