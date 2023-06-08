Bartica man gets 12 months for chopping

Forty-six-year-old Stephen Rodrigues was yesterday slapped with a 12-month jail sentence after chopping a man, causing him to be hospitalized.

Rodrigues appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Christel Lambert.

It was alleged that on June 03, at Bartica Arcade, Essequibo River, Rodrigues maliciously wounded 30-year-old Devon Assaye. On the day in question, Rodrigues reportedly attacked Assaye with a cutlass, chopping him to his left hand, causing severe injuries before escaping. This was reportedly over an old grievance.