Chinese national seeking to set up medical clinic on Mandela Ave

An application by a Chinese national for the operation of a medical clinic on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, has received the green light from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA stated that having screened the application, it has found that the Oxford Medical Centre will have no impact on the environment.

“The EPA has determined that this project will not significantly affect the environment, and is therefore exempt from the requirement to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA),” the agency said in a recent notice.