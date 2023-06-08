European Commission lays out new agenda for Latin America, Caribbean ties

Aimed at creating what it says is a stronger, modernised strategic partnership through reinforced political engagement and boosting trade and investment, the High Representative and the European Commission yesterday set out a New Agenda for Relations between the European Union (EU) and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

This is according to a press release from the EU which said that Latin America and the Caribbean are key allies to defend and strengthen a rules-based international system; noting that “together, we represent almost one third of the membership of the United Nations (UN);” while adding that, “we are strong supporters of international law and the UN Charter.”