Unicomer acquires RadioShack brand

Unicomer Group, Guyana, through its affiliate Global Franchising Corporation (GFC) has acquired RadioShack’s intellectual property assets and domains in about 70 countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, Europe and China.
This is according to a press release from Unicomer which boasted that the RadioShack brand in Unicomer Group “will have presence in more than 2,000 points of sale globally;” while adding that “therefore, this acquisition consolidates GFC as the majority owner of the brand worldwide, leading the technology market and expanding its value offer for its clients.”