RadioShack opening up in Fogarty’s Building

RadioShack Guyana will today be opening its main store in the Fogarty’s Building which will make it the third addition to the brand of stores under Unicomer Guyana’s network of retail stores, a release from the company said yesterday.

The Unicomer Group also runs RadioShack stores in Trinidad, Jamaica and in Barbados.

The release noted that RadioShack was first launched in Guyana in 2017 at the Giftland Mall and the brand has expanded its operations to include a smaller outlet in the Lucky Dollar building on Regent Street. Its products are also sold in some Courts stores.

The release said that the range of products available at RadioShack include TVs, Bluetooth speakers and transmitters, laptops and tablets, microphones sets, headphones, android boxes and fitness trackers and more. The release said that the chain also offers affordable and flexible financing plans to its customers.