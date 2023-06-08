Company seeking to set up dock at Friendship for oil and gas industry

Local company, Diamond Shorebase Inc has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for an environmental permit to operate a dock facility at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

The company based at 36 Barima Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, is aiming to provide both covered berthing and a heavy marine loading depot for platform supply vessels that service the oil and gas industry. The project is a US$25 million undertaking and is expected to be operational 16 months after the commencement of construction.

The docking facility will be constructed on a plot of 5.72 acres of land and will have approximately 10 workers required to operate and maintain the facility during its operation.