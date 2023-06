Police issue bulletin for ‘Barber’ over attack on ex-partner

The Guyana Police Force is on the hunt for a Number 69 Village, Corentyne, Berbice man wanted over the attempted murder of his ex-partner.

Wanted is 45-year-old, Sasenarine Sankar called ‘Barber’ or ‘Wire’. The incident is said to have occurred on the April 5 at Number 53 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

In April, Stabroek News had reported on the attack on 34-year-old Sandy Persaud after she ended an abusive relation with Sankar.