Guyana should use every opportunity to articulate for the expansion of the UN Security Council

Dear Editor,

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, we were greeted with the news of Guyana’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), having picked up a total of 191 votes. While this should be reason for much celebration by all Guyanese, we must also remain cognizant that such an election also symbolizes a broader representation by Guyana of the Latin American and Caribbean region.

It goes without saying that this is a momentous task for Guyana, but not one which we as a country are unable to achieve. Even before we became an independent nation, Guyana and Guyanese have subscribed to the principle of maintenance of international peace and security, especially given the challenge, which stood before us vis-à-vis our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such an election, albeit temporarily, should therefore serve as an opportunity to continue upholding the principles, afore referenced, that we have espoused for decades, but also one in which Guyana also seeks to advance the discussions for a much-needed expansion of this powerful body.

Smaller countries, such as Guyana deserve a permanent seat and voice at the table, especially since much of today’s global issues also impact smaller states. It is, therefore, time for convergence on whatever conflicting positions member states have that are obviously creating the deadlock that prevents expansion of the UNSC. The Council for Foreign Relations in a December 2010 report captioned, “UN Security Council Enlargement and US Interest” highlighted, inter alia, the challenge of the UNSC for maintaining legitimacy unless the matter of membership expansion is addressed, but also an anticipated waning of United States interest should this happen. Here, my own view causes me to ponder whether the UN and the UNSC, specifically, represents only a few powerful states.

But my experience in international relations would make such pondering, by default, seem naïve. This, however, is beside the point of my letter. To this end, let me express kudos to the hardworking foreign service that made such an election possible, but to also hope, prayerfully so, that all hands remain on deck- as it were- to ensure Guyana uses every opportunity to operationalize its theme “Partnering for Peace and Prosperity” to articulate, as it is able to, for the expansion of the UNSC and the education of those existential issues that affect Guyana as a state, as well as the rest of our neighbours in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Sincerely,

John Chester-Inniss, M.A.