Guyanese may get a reprieve from the high cost of living in time for Elections 2025

Dear Editor,

The tough reality of the high cost of living has been a source of favourable commentaries and criticisms, political defenses and pushbacks, and occasional hopes and lingering disappointments. SN’s continuing weekly series about the high cost of living that afflicts numerous communities across Guyana has kept the issue alive and in the spotlight. Chapter 27 in SN’s volume paints the usual absorbing, harrowing and poignant tale of shortage and shrinkage felt by citizens, this time in Vigilance and Victoria on the East Coast Demerara. Different versions of ‘everything gone up’ and ‘things hard’ have now become numbing due to their increasingly frequent and frustrated expressions.

It is a grim and gripping time to be reading about the hurts felt by our peers throughout Guyana, with circumstances a long way off before there is the prospect of them getting fleetingly better. Now, I have a couple of thoughts stirring which I believe indicates that relief is on the way. The concern is not how, but when and how much. Believe it or not, high cost of living ease, on a temporary basis admittedly, has more to do with elections, and less to do with purchasing power economics and Home Economics.

In this good news, not so timely news, scenario about probable high cost of living amelioration (sounds like a strange word to me these days) is that there will be one. I am going down on record as guaranteeing one from today, and I had no need to consult with any of the PPP Government’s top dogs, such as President Ali, or Vice President Jagdeo, or the man supposedly controlling the purse strings, Dr. Singh. It is so obvious, and congratulations are in order to President Ali for this rare instance of transparency.

My confidence surrounding high cost of living alleviation is based on the well-timed and well-schemed ‘Because we care’ giveaway to parents with children in school. As a small kickstart towards Local Government Elections (LGE) polling booths, it has some oomph, but not that much staying power. The memories of Guyanese are somewhat duller when handouts are being discussed, and who got and who is owed. Using the LGE generosity as precedent, I predict that Guyanese fighting a losing battle with ever-spiraling cost of living will come in for some ease (in domestic lingo, ‘a money’) prior to the next general elections. There is no flash of genius in this, simply the commonsense of raw and realpolitik in full flow. A handout in time ensures that the vote is mine, according to the PPP brain trust. I think that this society would do well with a surge.

It is why I have long written off this year for any urgent and comprehensive cost of living hand for the poorer class from the callous PPP Government. The preference is for building at a dizzying rate, regardless of the billions involved. On the other hand, to spare a few dimes for those falling behind is just not in the government’s cards. Make do with what is had is the sum of comforting leadership words. But come elections 2025, money will be found, provisions made, and the spigots opened. Call it the 2025 surprise; except that it is so transparent, even from this day, that that element is lost. May this be clear: to keep citizens calm, a $25,000 ‘frek’ could be on the way in 2024, which is only six months away. Thanks Dr. PPP for the li’l single-dose tonic. But the big money will be in 2025, with even Exxon chipping in to demonstrate its loving, caring nature. See, how good we are to Guyana! What kind of partners we are! So there!

So, there is the good news: high cost of relief will come by the by and by. Unfortunately, there is the bad news of the long wait to 2025, when the PPP Government comes alive. By that time, many Guyanese could be gone, the victims of economic deprivation and punishing conditions in the richest country in the world.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall