The election of Guyana as a non-permanent member of the Security Council is indeed a big boost

Dear Editor,

The election of Guyana as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is indeed a big boost to the country from the standpoint of its own national security interests and that of the wider international community. It provides the country with a voice at the highest decision-making body of the United Nations as it relates to the maintenance of international peace and security.

Guyana is taking its seat at a time when there is a devastating war in Ukraine. In addition there are deadly conflicts in a several parts of the world such as Sudan and Yemen. There is also growing tension in the South Pacific region, all of which poses a serious threat to world peace and stability. The Government of Guyana has already indicated that its tenure in the United Nations Security Council will be guided by a firm adherence to the rule of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Congratulations are in order for President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and all those countries that supported Guyana’s candidacy to that important UN body. It has certainly enhanced Guyana’s international profile as a key player on the international stage.

Sincerely,

Hydar Ally