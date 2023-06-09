No. 30 Village man held with 92 lbs ganja – CANU

On Wednesday, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers conducted an operation at a residence in No. 30 Village, West Coast Berbice and held Paul Lewis over a large amount of cannabis.
A CANU release said that a search of the premises revealed 22 parcels of suspected cannabis. Lewis, 44, was then arrested. He was escorted to CANU Headquarters with the suspected narcotics. The narcotics tested positive for cannabis amounting to approximately 41.79 Kgs. (about 92.13 lbs.), with a street value of approximately $12.5 M.
Investigations are ongoing, CANU said.