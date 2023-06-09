US VP unveils aid for Haiti, clean energy -CARICOM calls for lifting of sanctions on Venezuela

At a meeting with Carib-bean leaders in The Bahamas, US Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday unveiled humanitarian aid for Haiti, financing for clean energy and emergency response and a new post in the Department of Justice to interrupt arms trafficking to the region.

In a transcript of her remarks to the leaders released by her office, Harris said strengthening the U.S.-Caribbean relationship is a priority for her, as it is for President Joe Biden.

Yesterday’s meeting at Paradise Island – with President Irfaan Ali in attendance – was the fourth multilateral meeting Harris said she had hosted with Caribbean leaders.