Guyana News

US VP unveils aid for Haiti, clean energy

-CARICOM calls for lifting of sanctions on Venezuela

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Caribbean Leaders (Caricom Secretariat photo)
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Caribbean Leaders (Caricom Secretariat photo)
By

At a meeting with Carib-bean leaders in The Bahamas, US Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday unveiled humanitarian aid for Haiti, financing for clean energy and emergency response  and a new post in the Department of Justice to interrupt arms trafficking to the region.

In a transcript of her remarks to the leaders released by her office, Harris said strengthening the U.S.-Caribbean relationship is a priority for her, as it is for President Joe Biden. 

Yesterday’s meeting at Paradise Island  – with President Irfaan Ali in attendance – was the fourth multilateral meeting Harris said she had hosted with Caribbean leaders.

Trending