Dear Editor,

I noticed a news item in SN on June 07, where Guyanese born, Dr. Vishnu Bisram, was celebrated at the White House for his record of involvement and work in matters with a Guyanese, Indo-Carib-bean, educational, and humanitarian texture. I extend my congratulations on making it to such a hallowed address as 1600 Pennsylvania, and making all of us proud of this stellar individual achievement.

It has been a long road of decade’s duration, and one where Dr. Bisram gave tireless service to what he believed in fervently, supported constantly, and represented with distinction. I recognize that many take issue with his one-sided political and racial bent, but I insist that that is his right as a citizen, as a contributor in a democratic environment, namely America. My only distancing from this fine son of Guyana, Dr. Bisram, is that he often tries too hard to come across as an independent, and an unfettered thinker, when both could be subjected to much question and dispute. It is that too frequently he seeks to camouflage his allegiances and preferences in prostration of intellect, which shows up in his narrowed thought field.

Notwithstanding all of that, Dr. Bisram is still entitled to his choices. He has been an energetic, consistent, and passionate advocate for PPP interests, by defending vigorously, protecting through careful omission, and proper silence and distance. On the other side of that same political coin, and it is a twisted one, and there is the dratted PNC, which is always good study material for panegyrists, sociologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and criminologists, Dr. Bisram has always been ready to pounce and flagellate, as if he has to prove himself thrice relative to his Indian and Hindu and PPP credentials.

Speaking for myself, I am content to be a humanist and a universalist, even if it makes me into the most curious of deviationists. It is always a source of trouble, when many of Guyanese extraction claim to be wrapped in the ideals of what is democratic, but can still find it in themselves to be associated with, to partner alongside, what is manic and is plagued with revealing tics when the demands are for honesty, the principled, and what is authentic. Though I have never met or spoken to Dr. Bisram, there is no need to, since his body of work speaks at thunderous decibel, and to thunderous applause. Well done, my fellow Guyanese and now acclaimed brother. Freedom House goes to the White House.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall