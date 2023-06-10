CANTO congratulates govt on removal of cell phone taxes

The Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications Operators (CANTO) has congratulated the Guyana Government on the intended removal of all taxes on cell phones.

President Irfaan Ali made the announcement at a meeting in New Amsterdam yesterday.

CANTO said “As President, Ali, within a few months of taking the reins of Government, liberalized the telecommunications sector in Guyana, ushering a new fully competitive era with the telecommunications sector.

“The decision to eliminate taxes on mobile phone comes as part of the Government’s

commitment to the further promotion of digital inclusion, and the empowerment of citizens

with improved access to communication technologies. A removal of these taxes emphasizes

the Government’s aim to stimulate the growth of the telecommunications sector and facilitate

greater connectivity among Guyanese citizens. CANTO … has worked closely with the Prime Minister of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to advance the progress of various projects. The most recent being the launch of the procurement E-platform, that has been endorsed by CANTO’s members in Guyana, Digicel, E-Net and GTT Inc”.