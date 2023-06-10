Man charged with disorderly behaviour in police station

Dextor Morris called Bajan, of Lot 85 Lamaha Street, George-town, appeared at the George-town Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to answer to the charges of disorderly behaviour and use of indecent language.

It is alleged that on April 28, the defendant was behaving in a disorderly manner when he was brought to the police station.

It is also alleged that on April 28, the defendant used indecent language towards a police sergeant in the compound of the police station.