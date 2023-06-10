New St George’s High School to be finished in five to seven months -six contracts signed

Six contracts were signed yesterday for the rebuilding of the St. George’s High School, Company Path which was destroyed by fire in July 2022.

The school is expected to be completed in five to seven months and will feature several fire prevention mechanisms, a release from the Ministry of Education said.

The fire prevention components of the school include fire escape stairs, escape doors, fire alarms, fire extinguishers, limited timber usage, metal ceilings and fire-retardant panels. The project consultant is Origin Investment.