Walk held against child labour

To commemorate this year’s World Day Against Child Labour, the Ministry of Labour yesterday hosted a walk with over 400 participants marching, in support of raising awareness and activism.
A release from the Ministry of Labour said that the walk began at Parliament Building and concluded at the Ministry of Labour, located on Brickdam, where the participants were welcomed by Ministry of Labour, Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and department heads of the Ministry of Labour.