Can City be crowned 23rd Champion of UCL today —or will Inter Milan make a mockery of the predictions

Asks Allan la Rose

It is no secret who is the overwhelming global favorite to lift the prestigious UEFA’s Champions League (UCL) “Big Ears” Cup when the final of the 68th edition is played in Istanbul today.

The favourite is Manchester City while their opponents Inter Mi8lan can be viewed as the dark horse.

Considered by millions of football knowledgeables and followers as the best club unit in the World currently, Manchester City continues its quest to conquer Europe. After failing in their first finals appearance two years ago to Chelsea and then being humbled last year by UCL’s winningest team, Real Madrid, coach Josep ‘Pep’ Guardiola and his charges, feel confident that this is their time since they outclassed their nemesis to qualify for only their second championship game.