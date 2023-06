By Abigail Headley

Dawn Stewart, a practising Clinical Psychologist is one of the three candidates in the running to represent Constituency 8 (Stabroek – Wortmanville/ Werk-en-Rust) in tomorrow’s Local Government Elections (LGE).

Stewart currently sits on the council as part of the APNU ticket.

Stabroek News had a chat with the part-time University of Guyana Lecturer, who is now a member of the Independent Citizens for Progress (ICP).