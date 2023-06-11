European Commission Vice President to visit on Wednesday

Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, will visit Guyana on Wednesday, June 14 and Suriname on Thursday, June 15 to discuss with government representatives, stakeholders and civil society the path towards the upcoming COP28 UN Climate Change Conference.

A release today from the European Union office here says that Timmermans will also address the latest developments at the national level on emission reductions, climate adaptation and biodiversity protection.

The release said that Executive Vice-President Timmermans will be in Guyana to discuss climate policy, carbon credits, forest management and biodiversity protection with government and civil society representatives.

During the day, he will meet with President Irfaan Ali, and hold a bilateral meeting with Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo focused on biodiversity and the energy transition. In the morning, he will visit the Iwokrama Forest together with Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat to have discussions with representatives of the government and the Iwokrama Research Centre followed by a guided tour and trail walk in the forest. In the afternoon, he will meet with civil society working on environment and forestry, as well as with members of CARICOM. At the end of the day, he will participate in a signing ceremony on an EU support programme for mangroves.

On June 15 Timmermans will travel to Suriname where he will meet with President Chandrikapersad Santokhi. The Executive Vice-President will visit the Palulu Camp, which is focused on forest management and biodiversity. During the visit, he will be accompanied by the Minister of Spatial Planning and Environment, Marciano Dasai, the Minister of Land Policy and Forest Management, Dinotha Vorswijk, as well as representatives of international organisations and NGOs, including UNDP and WWF.