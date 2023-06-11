Trinidad police seize four AR-15 rifles at roadblock

(Trinidad Express) “Weapons of mass destruction” were the words used yesterday by Senior Superintendent of the Southern Police Division Richard Smith to describe four AR-15 rifles and 11 magazines seized by police officers during a roadblock exercise in Debe on Friday night.

A 30-year-old Venezuelan man living in Harmony Hall, Marabella, was arrested in connection with the find.

The exercise was led by Inspector Ramlogan, Sgts Joseph and Mason and Corporal Plenty, and included officers of the Southern Division Task Force.

At a news conference at the Marabella Police Station yesterday, Smith said the find “prevented something major from happening”.

“We do not know (the suspect’s) destination, but we prevented something significant from taking place,” said Smith.

The AR-15 rifles use 5.56-millimetre and 7.62-millimetre ammunition, and can discharge multiple rounds in a second.

That type of lethal firepower in the hands of criminals put police officers at a disadvantage, said the senior police superintendent.

“We the police are sometimes at a disadvantage, but we are putting ourselves out there because we have taken the fight outside to the criminals,” said Smith. “We will not let any criminal or criminal organisation stop or deter us from what we are doing here. We intend to continue fighting a hard battle with them.”

Rifles, magazines in crocus bag

The suspect, who is an illegal immigrant, was driving a white AD wagon when officers of the Southern Police Division stopped the vehicle at the roundabout on the M2 Ring Road in Debe around 7.15 p.m.

Smith said the officers found that the suspect had an international driver’s licence which is valid until February next year.

When officers checked the vehicle, the four rifles and magazines were found in a crocus bag in the back seat.

Asked if the illegal items may have been smuggled in the night before, Smith said they may have been.

He said on Wednesday during another roadblock exercise on the South Trunk Road police officers seized 31 packets of marijuana weighing 13.5 kilogrammes which have a street value of $1.5 million to $2 million.

The narcotics were found in a Nissan Tiida driven by a 29-year-old man from San Fernando, who was arrested and expected to be charged with marijuana trafficking.

Smith appealed to citizens to be patient and cooperative with the police when they carry out roadblock exercises across the country which at times cause traffic.

“Sometimes with the inconvenience, we will find these. If you are facing the end of this barrel, then you will realise that you do not mind waiting an extra five minutes in the traffic and letting the police get these off the streets. The roadblocks save lives,” said the senior superintendent.

The Venezuelan suspect was expected to be charged with possession of firearms.

He said the suspect did not speak English and an interpreter was assisting the officers in their investigations.

Following the court appearance, it is yet to be decided if he will be taken to the Immigration Detention Centre in Aripo or to a prison, added Smith.