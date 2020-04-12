Trinidad: Couple found shot dead in car

(Trinidad Express) A man and a woman were found shot dead in a car in Trincity yesterday in what police believe is a double homicide.

As a result the murder toll for the year stood at 141 up to last night.

The comparative toll on April 12 last year was 137.

The woman was identified as Charmaine James last evening.

Police had only the nickname “Slick” for the other victim.

Investigators said that around 1 p.m. officers of the Arouca Police Station received calls from residents near the corner of Beaulieu Avenue and Fifth Street East in Trincity about a car parked on the side of the road with two people who appeared motionless inside.

Officers from the Arouca CID and the Region 2 Homicide Bureau arrived on the scene and found the white Nissan B-15 Sentra with the couple inside the car. Both had gunshot wounds to their heads.

Residents told the Sunday Express they did not know the couple and the car was not one from the area.

Homicide Bureau officers are continuing investigations.

Marabella man slain

In another deadly incident, a man identified as Desmond Edwards was shot and killed near his home in Marabella yesterday.

Police said Edwards was standing outside him home at Silk Cotton Road, Battoo Avenue, when a gunman walked up to him at around 10.45 a.m.

Edwards attempted to run away but was shot twice in the back.

He collapsed on the road and died. The killer escaped.

Southern Division police officers locked down the area in search of the suspect but he was not found. Police have no motive for the killing.

Investigators have appealed to anyone with information on the murder to contact the Marabella Police Station at 652-6777.