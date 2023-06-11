`My grandpa was a teacher, a writer and a true bold character’

Folklorist, short story writer and Stabroek News columnist Allan Fenty passed away on February 11th this year at the age of 78.

Today his family says thank you for the kindness shown in the aftermath of his passing and we are publishing the tribute to him by his granddaughter on February 18 at a celebration of his life on the tarmac of the National Cultural Centre.

THANK YOU!

Greetings,

This letter has taken me a very long time to compose. As with grief, it’s hard to come to terms that your loved one is gone, in our case it’s our beloved daddy, Mr. Allan Arthur Fenty.

First, on behalf of myself, Nadia, my mom Myrna Fenty, sisters Jacqueline, Julia, Suzanne, my niece Peyton, my nephew Matthew, we want to say THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for the condolences. Your words were so kind and very much appreciated during this tough time for our family.

Thank you for sharing in the celebration of Dad’s life.

Thank you for the stories and memories you shared.

We knew that he was loved by many, but to see it expressed was very touching.

We miss him dearly and we really appreciated your kindness and support.

There are so many people we would like to say a special thank you to, especially:

Mr. Bobby Vieira, your kindness and consideration was exactly what we needed. You helped us with everything, even things we didn’t know we needed. Thank you!

Mr. Kirk Noel, you’ve done so much for Dad before and after his death and we appreciate the way you helped before we could be there – thank you!

Mr. Claude Merriman, the thorough care you took of Dad and all the help your company provided for our father’s funeral service, was greatly appreciated, thank you!

Mr. Vic Insanally, your kind words, and stories made us feel better. Thank you!

Mr. Lloyd Conway, thank you for being his friend for many years and your kind words in your letter. Thank you!

Rev. Coxall, thank you for your kind words and prayers.

Rev. Prem Mohan – thank you for your kind words and prayers

Ms. Lurlene James (singing Lurlene), daddy loved your voice, thank you for fulfilling that wish for him, thank you!

Mr. Eze Rockcliffe (Yoruba singers), my Dad loved your band, and we knew all the songs growing up, so we appreciate you so very much for lending your amazing voice in song for Dad, I know he would’ve loved it. Thank you!

Ms. Rose October (and members of the Guyana Cultural Association of NY) – we appreciate you all, and we are so impressed with the way you quickly got together and prepared a wonderful tribute to our Dad, and we know he would’ve loved it. Thank you!

Mr. Russell Lancaster, we appreciated the way you took the time to remember our Dad and we know he’d appreciate the way you handled everything, thank you!

Anand Persaud, thank you for your kindness.

Mr. Harlequin – thank you!

Mr. Edgar Henry, thank you!

Ms. Tiffanie Dowding, we really appreciate you for always being there for him.

Ms. Solange Wright, thank you for being the friend he needed.

Please know, If your name was not mentioned, please do not think that your efforts were not appreciated, because we appreciated everyone, who called, texted, messaged, showed up, or in some way remembered our beloved Daddy.