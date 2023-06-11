Tribute to Allan Fenty at his funeral by his granddaughter, Peyton Singh

Good morning, everyone. My name is Peyton Allana Singh, first grandchild and only granddaughter of Allan Arthur Fenty.

Allan was a man of words. He was a man of volume, you could hear the boom of him anywhere he was. He was witty, extremely clever and loved to tease you into laughter.

A man known and loved by everyone. If you met him once, you’d never forget him.

He was born to Joseph Fenty and Mary Aly.

Grew up at Church St in Albertown.

Married Myrna Jones and had 5 daughters Jacqueline, Julia, Nadia, Suzanne, and Sonya, two grandchildren, myself and Matthew.

My grandpa was a teacher, a writer and a true bold character filled with knowledge and integrity.

Throughout my grandpa’s long career, of preserving Guyanese folklore and culture, he travelled everywhere. Was never afraid of jumping on any bus, plane or train to explore the locals’ knowledge and culture outside of his own. I was always so impressed with the way he would just run off to anywhere alone. He left his impression on country after country across the world. But he loved Guyana the most.

I not only received my middle name from my grandpa, but like him I use my words to make my impressions. My impacts.

As writers we immortalize through our words. We are able to echo past our time with what we say, what we made people feel, the way we moved others. And I know my grandpa will echo continuously in all our minds.

Listening to the tributes praising him for all he’s done for those around him, the way he perpetually lifted Guyanese folklore and culture, I can only hope to be as praised and loved and missed as you are grandpa, and I know you will be.

Thank you.