GCCI team advocates for end to plastic pollution in city

The Green Economy Committee of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) wants the private sector to use its influence to find solutions to plastic pollution and educate residents of the city about the dangers of littering.

As part of its campaign, committee members Shaleeza Shaw, Eon Stephens and Melanie McTurk paid a courtesy call on Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Kemraj Parsram and his team, according to a GCCI release. It said Shaw explained that the visit was part of the Green Economy Committee’s week of activities to commemorate World Environment Day 2023 under the theme “Stop Plastic Pollution.”