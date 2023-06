A 39-year-old Sophia man was on Sunday found with a 9mm pistol and 15 9mm live rounds of ammunition during a search by police on mobile patrol in the vicinity of Main and Church streets, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

A police report stated that John Kennedy called ‘Big John’, a farmer of Lot 751 Field 8, Section B Sophia, Georgetown was found with the firearm during a search conducted by police.

Kennedy was told of the offence committed, cautioned and is currently in custody.