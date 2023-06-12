Private sector, entrepreneurs need to understand project financing, says merchant bank chairman

Chairman of the NewHayven Merchant Bank Floyd Haynes says that the discovery of oil in Guyana’s Atlantic Basin in 2015 has ushered in a new era of unparalleled business opportunities and this country will continue to see increased demand for financing.
But with most businesses here accustomed to traditional financing from commercial banks, Haynes, who is also a business professor, believes that the private sector community and prospective entrepreneurs should familiarise themselves with other types, especially project financing.