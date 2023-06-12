Early cash grant distribution convenient for teachers – Manickchand

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Friday clarified that the early distribution of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant had nothing to do with local government elections, but for the convenience of teachers to avoid interruptions during their vacation.

Manickchand explained that last year the cash grant was distributed in August and as such teachers were asked to return to schools across the country for the distribution exercise. Many head teachers and staff had expressed dissatisfaction with the decision made by the ministry for the grant to be distributed during the school break, she said.