Amaya milk on the market

The Amaya Milk Company on Saturday announced that its milk is now on sale at various supermarkets with more to come on stream.

In a press release, the company said that the milk can be found at Mattai’s Supermarket, Chand’s Service Station (Shell Gas Station) Ogle, Massy Megastores, Coss Cutters, Freshco and Foodmax supermarkets.

“I am extremely pleased that we can finally bring our milk to market. It has been a long but rewarding process and I am excited about the positive impact our milk has on the local market and the local dairy industry”, Chief Executive Officer of the Amaya Milk Company, Omkaar Sharma said.