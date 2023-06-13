Rotary Club of Georgetown instals new board

The Rotary Club of Georgetown announced its new Board of Directors at its Installation Ceremony on Sunday, June 11th at Marriott Hotel, with attorney Devindra Kissoon elected as President for the year 2023-2024.

Accordiing to release from the Club, Kissoon said that he looks forward to making an impact and inspiring change for the good. He noted, “I grew up attending Rotary meetings with my father, Ramesh Kissoon, and have long admired Rotarians’ dedication to selfless service. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Rotarians at the Rotary Club of Georgetown, and countrywide, to help strengthen our communities.”